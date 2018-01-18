Fallon man ID’d as victim in fatal crash on US 95

A man who was killed in a crash near Kyle Canyon Road on U.S. Highway 95 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Kyle Canyon Road, north of Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fallon resident Jose L. Domingues, 49, was killed in the Jan. 12 crash, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The Nevada Highway Patrol said investigators believe Domingues fell asleep at the wheel of his 2000 Ford Explorer, which was drifting out of the lane.

A 15-year-old girl in the backseat was hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said. A passenger in the front seat was airlifted to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The highway patrol said it appeared all the vehicle’s occupants were related.

