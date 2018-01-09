Fatal accident on I-15 as rain wreaks havoc with Las Vegas commute

At least one person was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 15 as heavy rainfall continued across the Las Vegas Valley.



The fatal crash happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. on the I-15 northbound on-ramp near Washington Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but drivers were urged to avoid the area while officials investigate.

The Highway Patrol’s traffic tracking site showed more than 20 crashes across the valley’s highways between about 3:30 and 8 a.m., including a 3:40 a.m. crash involving a semitrailer on the eastbound Interstate 215 ramp leading to the airport connector tunnel. The Metropolitan Police Department, which assisted with the crash investigation, reported no injuries after the semitrailer struck a wall just south of the tunnel, according to Lt. David Gordon.

The Highway Patrol tweeted early Tuesday that rain was affecting the morning commute, but most rain-related crashes were minor.

On Las Vegas roadways between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., Metro investigated at least 17 crashes.

