Free Downtown Loop shuttle service to start

A rendering of the Downtown Loop, a free shuttle that will ferry people for free around downtown Las Vegas. City of Las Vegas.

Aerial view of downtown Las Vegas, Friday, June 15, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new free shuttle service will start motoring passengers around some downtown Las Vegas hot spots Tuesday.

The city’s six-month pilot program, dubbed the Downtown Loop, will run daily, stopping at seven downtown spots:

— Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.

— The Arts District, Art Way and Boulder Avenue.

— Pawn Plaza, Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Garces Avenue.

— Fremont East Entertainment District, Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Fremont Street.

— Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

— Fremont Street Experience, Main Street, south of Fremont Street.

— Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, South Grand Central Parkway, near the Nautica store.

The city is partnering with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis Transit. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and RTC Deputy General Manager M.J. Maynard will dedicate the bus in front of City Hall after the shuttle’s inaugural run at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Loop will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. More information about the Downtown Loop is available at: www.lasvegasnevada.gov/ DowntownLoop .

