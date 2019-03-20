Freeway ramp closures set for downtown Las Vegas

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A series of Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures in downtown Las Vegas kick off tonight.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 northbound ramp and the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to I-15 northbound will shut to traffic between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

On Thursday, the I-15 northbound to U.S. 95 southbound ramp, the U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound ramp and the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to I-15 northbound will all be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The round of closures is needed for painting and sign installation as part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The project is 94 percent finished and slated for substantial completion in May.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.