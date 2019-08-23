Good Samaritan killed in southern Las Vegas Valley crash

An attempt by a good Samaritan to render aid on Thursday night in the southern Las Vegas Valley proved to be deadly to a 58-year-old man.

(NHP Southern Command via Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred shortly around 10:30 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Via Inspirada, Nevada Highway spokesman Jason Buratczuk said early Friday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the deadly incident, Buratczuk said.

A 1993 Corvette was disabled on the north side of Las Vegas Boulevard and had caught fire when the driver of the FedEx truck stopped to help. Buratczuk said the driver got out of his truck and with a fire extinguisher tried to cross Las Vegas Boulevard when he was struck by a fully loaded cement truck. The FedEx driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cement truck remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Buratczuk said, adding that impairment was not suspected.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.