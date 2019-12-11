55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Heavy police presence on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2019 - 4:19 pm
 

Live traffic cameras show a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 15 between Russell and Sunset roads.

There were road closures in the area as of about 4 p.m., the traffic cameras show.

No other details were immediately available. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST