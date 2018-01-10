Heavy rain temporarily delays lane closures on Interstate 15

Heavy rain on Tuesday delayed the Nevada Department of Transportation from starting a series of lengthy lane closures on Interstate 15 — but only by one day.

Contruction as part of Project Neon in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Heavy rain on Tuesday delayed the Nevada Department of Transportation from starting a series of lengthy lane closures on Interstate 15 — but only by one day.

Around-the-clock lane closures are scheduled to run from 10 p.m. Wednesday through late April along both directions of I-15 between Sahara Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

From Wednesday night to late April, the outside lane and shoulder will close on southbound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

Also, the outside lane and shoulder will be closed on northbound I-15 between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue from Wednesday night to late February.

Then, from March to late April, the outside lane and shoulder will be closed on northbound I-15 between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads.

The closures are needed as crews install a series of active traffic management signs as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, Illia said.

The system boasts a network of sensors lining the freeway that will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could affect traffic. The information is relayed to digital signs that will lower the speed limit.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.