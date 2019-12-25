49°F
Heavy traffic at Mount Charleston closes Kyle Canyon Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

Kyle Canyon Road was closed Christmas afternoon because of heavy traffic to and from Mount Charleston, according to a tweet from Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department advised travelers to avoid the area.

