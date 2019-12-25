Heavy traffic at Mount Charleston closes Kyle Canyon Road

The Metropolitan Police Department advised travelers to avoid the area.

Snow falls along State Route 157, also known as Kyle Canyon Road at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The road was closed was closed Christmas afternoon because of heavy traffic to and from Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kyle Canyon Road was closed Christmas afternoon because of heavy traffic to and from Mount Charleston, according to a tweet from Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department advised travelers to avoid the area.

Kyle Canyon Rd. on the Way to Mt. Charleston is closed due to heavy visitor traffic in the area. Please avoid the area and expect delays. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 25, 2019

