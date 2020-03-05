52°F
Traffic

Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 

Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows.

Traffic issues are expected Tuesday-March 14 around the convention center and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, during CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the co-located IFPE shows, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The triennial trade shows are the largest such for the construction industry and see over 2,800 exhibitors from 170 countries, occupying 2.6 million square feet of display space.

“We anticipate heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the convention center and festival grounds during the CONEXPO tradeshow week,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “As such, we urge motorists to plan accordingly, budgeting additional travel time if passing through the Paradise Road corridor during show days.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

