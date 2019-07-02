101°F
HOV lane rules don’t count dead person as passenger in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2019 - 5:19 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2019 - 5:40 pm

As Southern Nevada drivers adjust to the 24/7 enforcement of HOV lanes, one rule might be obvious: At least two people need to be in a vehicle.

One rule might not be obvious: All people in the vehicle need to be breathing.

A hearse carrying a dead person was pulled over Monday in the HOV lane by the Nevada Highway Patrol on southbound Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road.

When NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explained to the driver why he was stopped, the driver asked, “He doesn’t count?” referring to the deceased individual.

“The driver was dead serious,” NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a news release.

Smaka chuckled, gave the driver a break and advised him to move out of the HOV lane, according to Buratczuk.

“We don’t want to beat the rules of the HOV lanes to death, but you must have a living, breathing human occupying the seats in the vehicle to be in compliance with HOV lane rules,” Buratczuk added.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

