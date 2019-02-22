I-15 at Nevada-California state line reopens; fog clears

Interstate 15 at Primm has reopened despite fog in the area. (RTC camera)

Interstate 15 southbound at Primm and northbound at Mountain Pass has reopened despite heavy fog and icy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 2 a.m., both southbound and northbound lanes reopened, according to a highway patrol tweet.

Traffic cameras in the area showed the fog had cleared by 8:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol units are escorting traffic through Mountain Pass and drivers are encouraged to drive slow and watch out for ice, the tweet said.