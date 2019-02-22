I-15 at Nevada-California state line reopens; fog clears

Interstate 15 southbound at Primm and northbound at Mountain Pass has reopened despite heavy fog and icy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 2 a.m., both southbound and northbound lanes reopened, according to a highway patrol tweet.
Traffic cameras in the area showed the fog had cleared by 8:30 a.m.
California Highway Patrol units are escorting traffic through Mountain Pass and drivers are encouraged to drive slow and watch out for ice, the tweet said.
