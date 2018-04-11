I-15 crash blocks lanes, onramp at St. Rose

A portion of Interstate 15 is closed near St. Rose Parkway after a semitrailer crashed on the highway early Wednesday morning.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

The crash was called in just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported in the crash.

The right lane of the highway and the I-15 onramp at St. Rose are closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

At 4:30 a.m. traffic cameras showed a semitrailer on its side and multiple emergency vehicles on-scene.

