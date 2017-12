A crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-15 near Charlestion Boulevard.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 15.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. on the I-15 southbound near Charlestion Boulevard, according to NHP.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported at 5:48 a.m. the right lane was blocked before the Charleston Exit.

