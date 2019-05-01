I-15 HOV lane restriping to begin Wednesday night in Las Vegas

The creation of high occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 15 will begin this week.

Restriping for the HOV lanes will begin Wednesday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on a stretch of I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The work will continue nightly during the same hours through Sunday, NDOT said.

The carpool lanes will replace the current express lanes that run through the Resort Corridor on I-15, converting the two express lanes in each direction to one HOV lane and one general purpose lane.

Restriping will start with the southbound lanes before moving onto the northbound lanes.

Motorists will see changes in the striping, including the HOV diamond symbol painted along the inside travel lane, but drivers should still use these as express lanes until the entire HOV system is completed later this month, said Tony Illia NDOT spokesperson.

The improvements are part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue. Work on the project 95 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion May 13.

