I-15 offramps near downtown Las Vegas to close this weekend

A pair of heavily used freeway ramps in downtown Las Vegas will close this weekend as crews continue work on Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic is seen during Project Neon at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95 are scheduled to close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Work crews are expected to demolish a freeway bridge during the closure, Illia said. The rubble will be screened, crushed and reused as fill material for Project Neon.

