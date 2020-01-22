I-15 onramp in North Las Vegas to close this weekend

Motorists in North Las Vegas should plan to take a different route if their commute includes getting on Interstate 15 at Cheyenne Avenue this weekend.

Motorists in North Las Vegas should plan for delays this weekend if their commute includes getting on Interstate 15 at Cheyenne Avenue.

The Cheyenne eastbound onramp to I-15 southbound will be shut to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The around-the-clock temporary closure is needed to safely remove and replace barrier rail.

Project plans also call for modifying the existing triple lefts from westbound Cheyenne to I-15 southbound and realigning the I-15 northbound offramp to eastbound Cheyenne, according to transportation department spokesman Tony Illia.

“These much-needed improvements will enhance freeway access and reliability while accommodating for future growth,” Illia said.

During the closure to eastbound traffic, the onramp will remain open to motorists traveling westbound on Cheyenne.

This stretch of roadway averages roughly 57,000 vehicles daily.

