I-15 paving to affect traffic near downtown Las Vegas

Project Neon paving and striping work will take place this week on portions of both directions of I-15 stretching from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Sahara Avenue.

A Metropolitan police vehicle travels behind another vehicle in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Avenue as enforcement is being increased on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The next round of Pave-A-Palooza road work on Interstate 15 will affect travel over the next week.

Paving and striping work will take place on portions of both directions of I-15 stretching from Silverado Ranch Boulevard to Sahara Avenue on varying days Sunday through Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced this week.

The work is the final paving and striping for Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue.

Motorists can expect the following closures:

Sunday-Wednesday

The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between the 215 Beltway and Silverado Ranch will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunday-Thursday

— The two inside lanes of I-15 southbound between Sahara and the 215 Beltway will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Thursday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Monday-Wednesday

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and the 215 Beltway will be closed from 12 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday-Friday

— The two inside lanes of I-15 northbound between the 215 Beltway and Sahara will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Friday, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.

Crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while also providing a better friction surface with less wet weather splashing. The process also recycles used tires that otherwise would end-up in a landfill, with Pave-A-Palooza using 60,000 discarded tires.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

