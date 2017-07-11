I-15 ramp to MLK exit reopens after crash

The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon has reopened after a crash, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.
An overturned car was blocking the exit ramp. It has been cleared.
The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon has reopened after a crash, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.
The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon has reopened after a crash, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.
An overturned car was blocking the exit ramp. It has been cleared.