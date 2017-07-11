ad-fullscreen
Traffic

I-15 ramp to MLK exit reopens after crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2017 - 1:27 pm
 
Updated July 11, 2017 - 2:01 pm

The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon has reopened after a crash, the Regional Transportation Commission reported.

An overturned car was blocking the exit ramp. It has been cleared.

 

TOP NEWS
