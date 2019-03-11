I-15 roadwork between Las Vegas, Utah to result in detour, delays

This image from video shows vehicles on Interstate 15 traveling through the Virgin River Gorge. (Courtesy, Arizona Department of Transportation)

Some motorists traveling on Interstate 15 between Mesquite and St. George, Utah, can expect to take a 224-mile detour during a year-long road project.

Wide-load restrictions and lane closures are planned as part of a $6.4 million bridge deck repair project on I-15 through the Virgin River Gorge, which begins in April and lasts through spring 2020, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday.

All vehicles carrying loads wider than 10 feet must use a 224-mile detour route as crews carry out the repairs along the narrow highway, which will be reduced to one lane in each direction, in northwestern Arizona. Other drivers should plan for delays and allow extra travel time due to the narrowing of lanes between mileposts 13 and 16, ADOT said.

Wide-load traffic will be detoured to a route consisting of U.S. 93, State Route 319 and Utah State Route 56 between Las Vegas and Cedar City, Utah. Motorists will pass through Crystal Springs and Panaca on the route.

Due to the terrain within the Virgin River Gorge and the narrow width of I-15 in the area, crews must reduce the width of travel lanes to 10 feet during construction. That will make travel in the 3-mile work zone on the I-15 impassible for vehicles wider than 10 feet.

Crews will also divert traffic over to one side of the highway while working on the other, providing one travel lane in each direction.

36.937552, -113.821240