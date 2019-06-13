I-15 south of Las Vegas shut down after crash

As of 11:40 a.m. Thursday, all southbound lanes were shut down, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

A serious crash on Interstate 15 near Jean shut down all southbound lanes of the highway, causing a major backup on Thursday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., on I-15 near Goodsprings, a Ford pickup truck crashed into a Mercedes, causing the truck to roll over, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk. The male driver of the pickup truck was extracted from the vehicle and was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was not taken to the hospital, Buratczuk said.

The crash initially closed only the right lanes of the freeway, but as of 11:40 a.m., all southbound lanes were shut down, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Drivers should expect delays.

