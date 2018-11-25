I-15 south traffic jammed between Las Vegas and California

Traffic leaving Nevada and heading into Southern California was backed up about 15 miles before 8 a.m. Sunday, traffic cameras showed.

Traffic headed toward California is backed up on I-15 at mile marker 12 at 8 a.m. RTC.

Live cameras angled at traffic on southbound Interstate 15 showed heavy traffic starting just before the Nevada-California state line and extending to 16 miles into Nevada, near Jean.

The Regional Transportation Commission on Saturday advised that peak traffic hours Sunday would be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drivers can expect delays up to an hour and 40 minutes, the RTC said Saturday.

Nevada Highway Patrol wasn’t immediately available to comment on the congestion Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

