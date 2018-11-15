I-15 southbound near downtown Las Vegas set for weekend closure

A weekend closure of southbound Interstate 15 is set to snarl traffic near downtown Las Vegas.

Work continues May, 8, 2018, on high occupancy vehicle lanes from U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 15 as part of Project Neon. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

I-15 southbound between U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard will be shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

All I-15 southbound traffic will be detoured, exiting at northbound U.S. 95 onto Martin Luther King Boulevard and re-entering I-15 at the Pinto Lane onramp.

Additional freeway ramps will close from 8 p.m. Friday, until 6 a.m., Monday, including:

• U.S. 95 northbound to I-15 southbound;

• D Street onramp to I-15 southbound;

• U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard;

• I-15 northbound offramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard;

The temporary closures are needed for concrete work on four bridge decks for a new high occupancy vehicle flyover structure as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Other work to be carried out over the weekend includes installing barrier railing, overhead signage, high mast lights, and grading and asphalt paving.

Project Neon is 88 percent complete and on schedule for “substantial” completion this summer, NDOT said.

