Some drivers heading to Southern California from Las Vegas on Sunday experienced long delays on Interstate 15, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

At about 1:25 p.m., the commission reported a traffic backup spanning at least 10 miles on southbound I-15.

Live traffic cameras showed traffic had cleared up near mile marker 5 as of 9 p.m.