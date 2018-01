The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 as people head out of Las Vegas after the New Year holiday weekend.

(RTC FAST Cameras)

The RTC said on Twitter just before noon that traffic is backed up for 12 miles.

