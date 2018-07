Drivers headed to Southern California from Las Vegas can expect heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Nevada reported a 14-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line, Sunday afternoon, July 22, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Drivers headed to Southern California from Las Vegas can expect heavy traffic and delays Sunday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Nevada reported a 14-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California state line.

It wasn’t clear what was causing the delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.