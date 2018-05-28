I-15 traffic heavy from Las Vegas into Southern California

Those headed back to Southern California from Las Vegas after Memorial Day weekend can expect heavy traffic on Interstate 15.

Traffic is heavy on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors leave Las Vegas, Monday, May 28, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic is heavy on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors leave Las Vegas, Monday, May 28, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic is heavy on southbound Interstate 15 as visitors leave Las Vegas, Monday, May 28, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Those headed back to Southern California from Las Vegas after Memorial Day weekend can expect heavy traffic on Interstate 15.

At 8:55 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 9-mile backup on southbound I-15. The traffic appears to be concentrated near Primm and Jean, according to live traffic cameras.

Drivers should expect long delays, the commission said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.