I-15 traffic heavy from Las Vegas into Southern California

Those headed back to Southern California from Las Vegas after Memorial Day weekend can expect heavy traffic on Interstate 15.
At 8:55 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a 9-mile backup on southbound I-15. The traffic appears to be concentrated near Primm and Jean, according to live traffic cameras.
Drivers should expect long delays, the commission said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
