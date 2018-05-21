I-15 traffic in Las Vegas back to normal as EDC ends

With the end of the three-day the Electric Daisy Carnival , Las Vegas commuters heading south on Interstate 15 encountered long delays Monday morning.

Traffic heading south on Interstate 15 was backed up passed Cheyenne Avenue as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Most of it was due to the Electric Daisy Carnival ending about 5:30 a.m. at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic from the Electric Daisy Carnival heads south on Interstate 15. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic from the Electric Daisy Carnival heads southbound on Interstate 15 as seen from the Craig Road overpass and I-15. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic started backing up before 5 a.m. and many festival-goers tried to get a jump on the 135,000 or so EDC attendees who remained until the very last beat of this year’s event.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic cameras showed that traffic had cleared and was back to normal.

“We’ve already got a lot of construction going on at (U.S. Highway) 95, as most locals know,” Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said, “but you mix that with hundreds of thousands of visitors and it’s almost a perfect storm for a traffic jam.”

Congestion was heavy from the Cheyenne Avenue exit, and traffic on I-15 heading south into Las Vegas was almost at a standstill.

