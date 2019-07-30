92°F
I-215 crashes snarl traffic on both sides of Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 7:32 am
 
Updated July 30, 2019 - 8:08 am

Commuters across the southern Las Vegas Valley are being challenged by two crashes on Interstate 215 on Tuesday morning.

The collisions have traffic backed up for several miles on I-215, both on the west and east sides of Las Vegas.

An injury crash at I-215 eastbound at South Decatur Boulevard was reported at 6:23 a.m.

A property damage collision was reported on eastbound I-215 at Gibson Road about 6:40 a.m.

As of 8:05 a.m., traffic in the I-215 and Gibson Road area was slowed to about 15 mph. The accident involved a work truck wedged into a jack-knifed semi.

No other details are available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.

