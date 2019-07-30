I-215 crashes snarl traffic on both sides of Las Vegas Valley

Commuters across the southern valley are being challenged by two crashes on Interstate 215 on Tuesday morning.

Workers inspect a semi involved in a crash at Interstate 215 and Gibson Road on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Susan Dillen/Facebook)

Traffic slows on Interstate 215 near Gibson Road after a vehicle collision about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Regional Traffic cameras)

Commuters across the southern Las Vegas Valley are being challenged by two crashes on Interstate 215 on Tuesday morning.

The collisions have traffic backed up for several miles on I-215, both on the west and east sides of Las Vegas.

An injury crash at I-215 eastbound at South Decatur Boulevard was reported at 6:23 a.m.

A property damage collision was reported on eastbound I-215 at Gibson Road about 6:40 a.m.

As of 8:05 a.m., traffic in the I-215 and Gibson Road area was slowed to about 15 mph. The accident involved a work truck wedged into a jack-knifed semi.

No other details are available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

