Impairment suspected in 2-vehicle crash that flips NHP vehicle

Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that overturned a Nevada Highway Patrol SUV in a crash west of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review Journal file)

Impairment is suspected in a two-vehicle crash that overturned a Nevada Highway Patrol SUV in a crash west of downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly about 3:40 a.m. when a silver Ford Taurus westbound on West Charleston Boulevard struck and ovcrturned a Highway Patrol SUV that was northbound on Grand Central Parkway, said Trooper Travis Smaka.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared about about 7:15 a.m., Smaka said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-838-0217.