Traffic

Injury crash closes all lanes of East Flamingo at U.S. 95

January 16, 2020 - 3:51 am
 
Updated January 16, 2020 - 4:01 am

An injury collision has closed all lanes on East Flamingo Road at U.S. 95 on the east side of the valley.

The collision occurred just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol incident website.

The Regional Transportation Commission said all lanes were blocked as of 3:33 a.m.

No other details are available.

The crash was being cleared about 4:30 a.m. and traffic was resuming.

