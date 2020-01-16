Injury crash closes all lanes of East Flamingo at U.S. 95

An injury collision has closed all lanes on East Flamingo Road at U.S. 95 on the east side of the valley.

First responders assist a motorist involved in an injury crash at East Flamingo Road and U.S. 95 on the east side of Las Vegas early Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (FAST camera)

The collision occurred just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol incident website.

The Regional Transportation Commission said all lanes were blocked as of 3:33 a.m.

No other details are available.

The crash was being cleared about 4:30 a.m. and traffic was resuming.

