Injury crash on US 95 near Rancho cleared

Crash on U.S. Highway 95 at Rancho Drive, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (RTC Traffic Cameras)

At least one person was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. on U.S. 95 southbound at Rancho Drive, according to their traffic site.

Right lanes were blocked, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said in a tweet.

As of 9 a.m., RTC cameras show that the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally.

The RTC’s digital highway traffic displays were not working as of 9 a.m.