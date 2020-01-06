Injury crash slows southbound I-15 traffic near Craig Road

An injury crash on southbound Interstate 15 in the northern part of the valley is slowing traffic.

Traffic backs up on southbound Interstate 15 near Craig Road on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 (FAST camera)

The collision occurred about 5:25 a.m. on I-15 near Craig Road.

Nevada Department of Transportation traffic cameras show southbound traffic backing up.

No details are yet available on the crash from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

