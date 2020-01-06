38°F
Injury crash slows southbound I-15 traffic near Craig Road

January 6, 2020 - 5:53 am
 

An injury crash on Interstate 15 southbound in the northern part of the valley is slowing traffic.

The collision occurred about 5:25 a.m. on I-15 near Craig Road.

Nevada Department of Transportation traffic cameras show southbound traffic backing up.

No details are yet available on the crash from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

