Interstate 15 open after fatal head on collision near Lamb

The driver of the semitrailer had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to any hospital and he did not appear impaired. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

Northbound Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard has reopened after an early morning traffic crash that left a 24-year-o0ld man dead.

All lanes were shut down for about six hours Saturday.

About 3:40 a.m., a silver Nissan Sentra, driven by a 24-year-old male, was traveling southbound in I-15’s northbound lanes near Apex, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Just after mile marker 52, the Nissan hit a semitrailer head-on. The semitrailer was carrying strawberries and was headed from California to New Jersey, Buratczuk said.

The semitrailer’s driver had minor injuries, was not hospitalized and did not appear impaired.

The Nissan’s male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

It is unknown whether the Nissan’s driver was impaired.

