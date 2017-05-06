ad-fullscreen
Interstate 15 open after fatal head on collision near Lamb

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2017 - 7:39 am
 
Updated May 6, 2017 - 9:27 am

Northbound Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard has reopened after an early morning traffic crash that left a 24-year-o0ld man dead.

All lanes were shut down for about six hours Saturday.

About 3:40 a.m., a silver Nissan Sentra, driven by a 24-year-old male, was traveling southbound in I-15’s northbound lanes near Apex, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Just after mile marker 52, the Nissan hit a semitrailer head-on. The semitrailer was carrying strawberries and was headed from California to New Jersey, Buratczuk said.

The semitrailer’s driver had minor injuries, was not hospitalized and did not appear impaired.

The Nissan’s male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

It is unknown whether the Nissan’s driver was impaired.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

