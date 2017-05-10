ad-fullscreen
Jackknifed semi blocking westbound 215 near Stephanie Street

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 12:35 am
 

A jackknifed semitrailer is blocking all westbound lanes on the 215 Beltway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 215 east of Stephanie Street, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Nobody was hurt, and no injuries were reported.

The Regional Transportation Commission advised drivers to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

