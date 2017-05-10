Jackknifed semi blocking westbound 215 near Stephanie Street

May 10, 2017 - 12:35 am

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A jackknifed semitrailer is blocking all westbound lanes on the 215 Beltway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 215 east of Stephanie Street, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Nobody was hurt, and no injuries were reported.

The Regional Transportation Commission advised drivers to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

36.029234, -115.047506