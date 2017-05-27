Juvenile in critical condition after hit by car in southwest Las Vegas

Police work the scene at Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive, on Saturday after a juvenile riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he ran a stop sign on his motor scooter and was struck by a car in the far southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

Just after 1:50 p.m., Las Vegas police were called for reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive. The boy was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy rode through a stop sign and into the pathway of the vehicle, a BMW.

“He completely disobeyed the stop sign,” Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The BMW’s driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, Metro said; impairment is not suspected.

The intersection has been shut down, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, Las Vegas