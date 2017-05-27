ad-fullscreen
Traffic

Juvenile in critical condition after hit by car in southwest Las Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2017 - 4:03 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2017 - 4:44 pm

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he ran a stop sign on his motor scooter and was struck by a car in the far southwestern Las Vegas Valley.

Just after 1:50 p.m., Las Vegas police were called for reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Coldwater Creek Road and West Erie Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive. The boy was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy rode through a stop sign and into the pathway of the vehicle, a BMW.

“He completely disobeyed the stop sign,” Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The BMW’s driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, Metro said; impairment is not suspected.

The intersection has been shut down, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while Metro’s fatal detail unit investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Bianca Cseke contributed to this story. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
