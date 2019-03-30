Lake Mead Boulevard roadwork begins Monday

(Review-Journal File)

Improvements to Lake Mead Boulevard will begin Monday and continue for eight weeks, resulting in weekday traffic restrictions between Anasazi and Hills Center drives.

The estimated $800,000 construction is expected to include utility adjustments, milling and paving operations, Las Vegas officials say.

Between 5 p.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted to two lanes in each direction, according to city officials. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., only one lane in each direction is expected to be open.

Cheyenne Avenue and Summerlin Parkway are being recommended as alternative routes.

Following two weeks of milling and repaving, utilities/manholes will be raised to be flush with the new pavement. New lane stripes, bike lanes and a pedestrian flasher at the intersection of Ridgemoore Street and Lake Mead Boulevard will follow, according to officials.

Preliminary work for the project was completed a year ago. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor and funding is being provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.

