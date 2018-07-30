Lane restrictions scheduled for parts of US 93, I-15 this week

Sections of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas will be restricted this week as crews continue rebuilding the freeway interchange, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

U.S. Route 93 in Nevada seen below on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 will soon have a new interchange at the intersection of Interstate 15 to improve safety and enhance mobility for the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Both directions of U.S. 93 will be closed at I-15 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, but the connecting freeway ramps will remain open, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Crews will do some bridge work during the overnight closure.

Then, the inside travel lane along northbound I-15 will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for bridge work, Illia said.

The closures are part of the $58 million reconstruction of the Garnet interchange, aimed at relieving truck and vehicle traffic through the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, Illia said. Most of the work is expected to wrap up by December.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.