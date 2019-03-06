Las Vegas agency unveils plan for underground transport project

High-occupancy autonomous electric vehicles would run between exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (The Boring Company)

The Boring Company’s proposed underground autonomous vehicle network could eventually link high traffic areas of the the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

Las Vegas tourism officials believe the city should look below ground to address its future transportation needs.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is announcing plans Wednesday to collaborate with The Boring Co., an entity founded by serial entrepreneur Elon Musk, to develop and operate a people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.

The project, projected to cost up to $55 million. would consist of a loop of underground express-route tunnels that could transport passengers in autonomous electric vehicles at high speeds, according to the authority.

It will come up for initial approval at the authority’s board meeting on March 12. If approved, The Boring Co. and the authority would determine specific design, construction and operational plans and negotiate a contract for final approval by the board in June.

A news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the convention center to announce the plan, featuring authority CEO Steve Hill, Boring Co. President Steve Davis and Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

‘The evolution of transportation’

“The selection of The Boring Co. for the Las Vegas Convention Center’s on-property guest transportation solution leads the way to the evolution of transportation overall in Southern Nevada,” Hill said in a statement prior to the news conference. “Our destination thrives on innovation and reinvention and The Boring Co.’s concept allows us to continue providing the world-class experience our guests and clients have come to expect and move people in an efficient and cost-effective manner with advanced technology.”

Initially, the proposed project would serve the Las Vegas Convention Center campus, which is in the midst of a $935.1 million expansion project.

The tunnel system would provide a new option for the more than 1 million annual convention attendees to travel a 2-mile stretch linking the new and existing areas of the convention center campus, which will encompass over 200 acres once complete.

The project could be built to coincide with the planned late 2020 completion of the expansion project, meaning it would be available in time for CES in January of 2021, Davis said.

“We are excited to work with the LVCVA to provide a world-class mass transit system in Las Vegas,” Davis said in a statement. “Upon approval, it can be in use by Las Vegas Convention Center guests within one year, supporting the LVCVA’s expansion timeline.”

Could expand to Strip, downtown

The project has the potential to connect the convention center and airport to several of the city’s other highest-traffic areas, including the Strip and downtown, the authority said in a statement.

The RTC currently carries approximately 12 million passengers per year within the Las Vegas Boulevard resort corridor, the release stated.

The Boring Co. unveiled an underground transportation test tunnel in December in Los Angeles.

In a demonstration, a Tesla Model S was lowered about 30 feet below ground via a wall-less elevator and transported reporters and guests through a mile-long tunnel at speeds of about 40 mph, according to the Associated Press. Musk told the AP the system would run at 150 mph in the future.

The Boring Co. also has agreements in place to create an underground loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; a high-speed transportation system between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore; and an underground loop transportation corridor from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to the city’s central business district.

With Las Vegas being at the forefront of autonomous vehicle testing and other transportation initiatives, the Boring Co.’s tunnel transportation model make sense in Las Vegas, Hill told the Review-Journal last month while discussing the city’s transportation future.

“I think that’s one of the options that will be available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

