Las Vegas airport moves Uber, Lyft pickup area

Beginning Wednesday, Uber and Lyft users will catch their ride out of McCarran from the Level 2 of Terminal 1 parking garage. (McCarran International Airport)

Travelers who use ride-hailing services from Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport will have an easier time getting picked up.

Beginning Wednesday, Uber and Lyft users will catch rides on Level 2 of the parking garage, the airport announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“Simply cross the pedestrian bridge to the parking garage on Level 2, make a right and meet your driver,” the tweet said.

Before the change, travelers have had to exit toward the parking garage and go up a level to 2M.

Lfyt posted a warning regarding the change to its website, alerting drivers to pick up riders on the valet level.

“Drivers will no longer be able to pick up their Lyft riders from the short-term 3 hour parking level of the parking garage,” the post said.

The post instructs drivers to tell their riders to take the pedestrian bridge on Level 2 and look for the Lyft pickup signs.

Drivers are being told to take a left into the valet level of the parking garage and to keep left and follow the signage to the new area. Drivers must also have their Clark County business license displayed in their vehicles while driving on airport property.

