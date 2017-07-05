Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to US 95 north narrowed until July 21

The lane reduction will allow state Department of Transportation workers to install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours.

The Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will be narrowed to a single lane for two weeks as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The restriction runs from 7 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. July 21, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The U.S. 95 on-ramps from Decatur and Valley View boulevards also are restricted until 6 a.m. on July 27.

The lane reductions are needed so that crews can install a dozen new active traffic management signs as part of Project Neon — a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A system of sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could affect traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go conditions for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

