Las Vegas commercial truck driver deemed a ‘imminent hazard’

A commercial driver based out of Las Vegas has been declared an ‘imminent hazard to public safety’ by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

(Getty Images)

A commercial driver based out of Las Vegas has been declared an “imminent hazard to public safety” by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Mamadou Diaby, owner and driver for 4 U Logistics, Inc., was served a federal order to not operate any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce after a string of incidents, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Wednesday.

On Dec. 12, while operating a 4 U Logistics tractor-trailer en route from Missouri to Colorado, Diaby was pulled over by Kansas Highway Patrol officers for driving erratically. Diaby failed a field sobriety test, recording a 0.238 percent blood alcohol level, the motor carrier administration’s report stated.

Officers also found two opened 25 ounce cans of Budweiser in a cooler next to the driver’s seat, according to the agency’s order.

“Your actions and the violations of the (federal safety regulations) substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and/or to the motoring public if not discontinued immediately,” FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order to Diaby stated.

Kansas Highway Patrol officers also discovered on Dec. 1 that Diaby’s trucking company, 4 U Logistics, had been ordered by FMCSA to cease all commercial transportation operations upon receiving an unsatisfactory safety rating following a safety investigation.

Less than one week later on Dec. 6, Diaby was stopped in Ohio for a roadside safety inspection while operating a 4 U Logistics tractor-trailer with a commercial load that had departed from Colorado. Ohio State Highway Patrol officers cited Diaby for records-of-duty status violations and for violating the FMCSA Dec. 1 order to 4 U Logistics to cease all operations.

Diaby was previously convicted in the spring of 2018 of having one or more opened alcoholic beverage containers in his truck cab, the report read.

Failure to comply with the provisions of a federal imminent hazard out-of-service order could result in action by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Civil fines of up to $1,848 may be assessed for each instance of operating a commercial motor vehicle in violation of the order. Violation of the order may also result in criminal penalties.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.