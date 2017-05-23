ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas interchange work means road closures, reductions

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 4:57 pm
 

Temporary closures will affect drivers over the next few days as crews continue work on the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Sky Pointe Drive will be closed to and from the 215 Beltway from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday so crews can continue building a 60-foot-tall flyover bridge connecting the westbound Beltway to southbound U.S. Highway 95, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said.

Then northbound U.S. 95 will be narrowed to a single lane between Ann Road and the Beltway from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Illia said. During that time, southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Elkhorn and Ann roads.

The new flyover bridge is expected to open in July.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
