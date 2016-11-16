Las Vegas man dies Monday after being hit by car last week

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died Monday after being critically injured when he was hit by a car last week.

Clark County Coroner's office (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died Monday after being critically injured when he was hit by a car last week.

Stephen P. Sarvady, 61, of Las Vegas was hit by a 1996 Mercedes-Benz at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard.

A Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on Sahara when it struck Sarvady, who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, according to a police report. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

