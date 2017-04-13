Las Vegas man injured in central valley crash on Sunday dies from injuries

The University Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 64-year-old man injured Sunday in a central Las Vegas valley crash has died, according to Las Vegas police.

Jacinto Belen-Lopez of Las Vegas died Thursday at University Medical Center, police said.

He was critically injured Sunday when his Honda Civic collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Arville Street.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Belen-Lopez’s death is the 37th fatal crash investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this year.

