Las Vegas OKs paying for parking tickets with school supplies

If you get a parking ticket in Las Vegas over the next month, there’s another way to pay for it.

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday announced that any parking tickets issued through July 19 can be paid for with school supply donations, according to a council release. The supplies donated will be given to the Teacher Exchange, a program of the Public Education Foundation.

People can bring in new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater vale to the fine to the city’s Parking Services, 500 S. Main St., the release said. The supplies must be donated within 30 days of the citation date, and a purchase receipt must be included.

Only tickets that are not a public safety citation are able to be paid for with the supplies.

School supplies being accepted include: pencils, pens, erasers and pencil sharpeners; dry-erase markers; index cards; paper towels or disinfecting wipes; card stock; copy paper; storage bins; rulers; scissors; and Post-it notes.

