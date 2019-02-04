Las Vegas police arrest 22 for DUI at Super Bowl checkpoint

Metropolitan Police Department officers made 22 arrests at a DUI checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday, its traffic bureau reported.

Las Vegas police arrested 22 people for impaired driving at a DUI checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Metropolitan Police Department officers made 22 arrests at a DUI checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday, its traffic bureau reported.

All the drivers were arrested for impaired driving, the bureau reported in a Facebook post. Three drivers were also charged with felony child endangerment.

Officers set up the check point near West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards from 5 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

West Charleston and South Rainbow boulevards, las vegas, nv