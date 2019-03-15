Las Vegas police officer injured in crash near airport

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas police officer had minor injuries Thursday evening after his vehicle collided with a sedan near McCarran International Airport.

Police were called about 5:15 p.m. to the crash, at East Tropicana Avenue and Kelch Drive, west of Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The crash was between a “motor unit” officer and a sedan-style car, he said. The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries and was in stable condition Thursday night.

Detectives do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash. Tropicana was reopened Thursday night after briefly closed to traffic, Meyers said.

Further information was not immediately available.

36.101208, -115.156773