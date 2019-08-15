Las Vegas police officer injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized with minor injuries after a two-car crash in the northeast valley on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a crash involving two cars about 8 p.m. at 21st Street and Owens Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue, Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Both drivers — one of whom was a Metro officer — suffered minor injuries, Phenis said. The officer was taken to University Medical Center.

Detectives on Wednesday night did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The area will be closed until about 10:30 p.m. while detectives investigate, Phenis said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

