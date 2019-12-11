50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Las Vegas police respond to off-duty officer’s call on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2019 - 4:19 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2019 - 5:27 pm

Las Vegas police responded to Interstate 15 and Russell Road on Tuesday when an off-duty officer requested assistance just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

A man was taken into custody, and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Live traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence on the interstate between Russell and Sunset roads.

There were road closures in the area as of about 4 p.m., the traffic cameras show.

No other details were immediately available. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST