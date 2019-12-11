Las Vegas police respond to off-duty officer’s call on I-15
Las Vegas police responded to Interstate 15 and Russell Road on Tuesday when an off-duty officer requested assistance just before 4:30 p.m., police said.
A man was taken into custody, and the investigation was ongoing, police said.
Live traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence on the interstate between Russell and Sunset roads.
There were road closures in the area as of about 4 p.m., the traffic cameras show.
*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-15 northbound CD Road between I-215 Southern and Russel in Las Vegas
Use caution around area and seek alternate routes https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy
— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 11, 2019
No other details were immediately available. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
