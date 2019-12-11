Las Vegas police respond to off-duty officer’s call on I-15

Las Vegas police responded to Interstate 15 and Russell Road on Tuesday when an off-duty officer requested assistance just before 4:30 p.m.

Northbound Interstate 15 near Russell Road is closed because of police activity Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Las Vegas police responded to Interstate 15 and Russell Road on Tuesday when an off-duty officer requested assistance just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

A man was taken into custody, and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Live traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence on the interstate between Russell and Sunset roads.

There were road closures in the area as of about 4 p.m., the traffic cameras show.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-15 northbound CD Road between I-215 Southern and Russel in Las Vegas

Use caution around area and seek alternate routes https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 11, 2019

No other details were immediately available. Avoid the area.

