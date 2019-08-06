96°F
Las Vegas police think fatal shooting a result of road rage

By Amanda Bradford Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 8:39 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2019 - 11:21 pm

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on Interstate 15 northbound, between of Blue Diamond Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, according to Las Vegas police.

At 7:37 p.m. a Chrysler 300 with two people in the vehicle was heading northbound on I-15 when a white van pulled alongside the car. In what police believe to a road rage incident, the driver of the van fired multiple shots into the Chrysler’s driver-side door, striking and killing the driver, who Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said was a man in his 50s.

The victim was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. A female passenger in the Chrysler was not injured. The man and the woman were visiting from California, and Spencer said police are working to provide resources to the woman so she may return home.

Police are still searching for the van, which Spencer said might have been occupied by two people. Spencer urged witnesses and anyone driving on I-15 around the time of the incident between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. to contact Metro homicide at 702-828-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

The interstate remains closed at Silverado Ranch Boulevard although Spencer added he anticipates the highway will reopen before 12 a.m.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.

